Top QBs through Super Bowl LX: Who will be No. 1 in 10 years?

Remember a few years ago when the Pistol, spread option and their close cousins were gonna change pro football forever? Well, RGIII got hurt, Kap flamed out, and now, only Superman is left standing. And whether you consider his celebrations delightful or a sign of the apocalypse, Cam is one of the most distinctive, dynamic, productive performers in quarterbackin' history. Starting with his rookie season (which was nothing less than the best ever for an NFL quarterback), he's been just plain dominant: He's the best runner the position's ever seen; he's won three straight division titles (and let history never forget that he went 15-1 with Ted Ginn Jr. and Philly Brown as his starting WRs!); he's played in a Super Bowl; and he's claimed an MVP. You still think No. 5 is too high for him 10 years from now?