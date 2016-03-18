Analysis

Top QBs through Super Bowl LX: Who will be No. 1 in 10 years?

Published: Mar 18, 2016 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

With 50 Super Bowls in the books, Dave Dameshek -- with the help of Elliot Harrison and Gil Brandt -- has taken a look at how our perception of superior quarterback play has evolved in the Super Bowl era, using every 10th Super Bowl as a check-in point. Watch NFL Network every Monday night for "Monday Night Quarterback," which answers all the burning questions surrounding football's leading men.

Undeterred by the challenge of having tried -- and succeeded -- in 100 percent correctly ranking NFL QBs over the last half century, I feel ready to take on the world ... or at least the near future of NFL QBs. We already have approached the preceding rankings in 10-year increments ... so, just for fun, let's project how the list might look a decade from now, just after Super Bowl LX has been committed to history in February 2026.

Before we get to my order, let's consider the forecasts of two of my NFL Media colleagues -- Elliot Harrison, who has a special affinity for NFL history, and Gil Brandt, who served as the vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys from 1960 to 1989:

Dameshek-QBs-New.jpg

OK, now allow me to reveal the findings in my own crystal ball:

1) Tom Brady

Even if he decides to hang 'em up right now (which I don't anticipate him doing now that he's got Gronk and Martellus and Hogan and Edelman and Dion Lewis, etc. ... adding up to Brady having as good a chance as any QB to claim the next available Lombardi), it's tough to conjure who could reasonably catch him over the next 10 years.

2) Aaron Rodgers

He'll be 33 by the end of 2016, but that's no reason to sweat the window closing on his prime just yet. Then again, maybe Brady and Peyton Manning have created a false sense of what's possible for a QB in his late 30s. A-Rod's skills combined with one more ring will vault him to the second spot, and it says here that he and the Pack will get it. By the way, there are plenty of ways to verify Rodgers' greatness, both viscerally and statistically. While I prefer just using my eyeballs, one remarkable stat -- even understanding the generational advantage he and his peers have -- is his career TD-to-INT ratio of 257:65.

3) Joe Montana

Why is Montana losing ground? Well, this is operating under the assumption that Rodgers has two rings -- as predicted above -- despite playing with a roster that (at least to this point) has never come close to several of the ones with whom Joe Cool won his.

4) Ben Roethlisberger

If Big Ben can win a third Super Bowl ring while continuing to rack up the sorts of big numbers he has the last few seasons (and we're gambling he will), it'll be hard to conjure a case against his lofty placement here.

5) Cam Newton

Remember a few years ago when the Pistol, spread option and their close cousins were gonna change pro football forever? Well, RGIII got hurt, Kap flamed out, and now, only Superman is left standing. And whether you consider his celebrations delightful or a sign of the apocalypse, Cam is one of the most distinctive, dynamic, productive performers in quarterbackin' history. Starting with his rookie season (which was nothing less than the best ever for an NFL quarterback), he's been just plain dominant: He's the best runner the position's ever seen; he's won three straight division titles (and let history never forget that he went 15-1 with Ted Ginn Jr. and Philly Brown as his starting WRs!); he's played in a Super Bowl; and he's claimed an MVP. You still think No. 5 is too high for him 10 years from now?

6) John Elway

Unless gunslinging heroics go out of style over the next decade, the five-time Super Bowl participant's place on "Best Ever" lists is secure.

7) Brett Favre

[See: No. 6]

8) Dan Marino

Here's what's working against Marino and his generation's contemporaries when comparing them to 21st-century QBs: Back in Marino's prime, it was (mostly) only the high-end guys putting up big numbers. These days, every Tom, Dick and Matty throws for 4,000 yards and 30 TDs. In 1985, Marino was the only QB to throw for over 4,000 yards (4,137 to be precise). In 2015, 12 guys did it with Derek Carr missing by 13 yards and Roethlisberger falling just short in spite of only playing parts of 12 games. In '85, Marino's 30 TDs led the league, while in '15, 11 guys threw at least 30 TDs. (Also interesting: Eight '85 passers threw at least 20 INTs, while Blake Bortles' 18 led the league in '15.) When it comes to lists like this one, Elway and Montana can overcome those generational shortcomings because of their postseason success, but Marino has no such luxury.

9) Peyton Manning

Even assuming the aforementioned inflation of numbers here in the 21st century continues, Peyton's combo of statistical production and longevity sets the bar (impossibly?) high for his successors to reach in 2026. Matter of fact, 2026 might hold No. 18 in even higher regard as the specifics of his performance in 2015 grow fuzzy, that second Lombardi on his résumé may be all that stands out.

10) Russell Wilson

Whether you like it or not, the résumé of the soon-to-be Mr. Ciara is in good shape heading into the new decade of Super Bowls: two appearances, one victory (What if he'd just handed off to Lynch?!), and he's just 27. Diminish him because of the great roster he's gotten to lead if you want, but he is already one of history's most bedeviling scramblers, rarely turns the ball over (single-digit picks in each of the last three seasons) and just plain has that rare sense of relentlessness when things get darkest. In other words, he's clutch.

Follow Dave Dameshek on Twitter @Dameshek.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams

The NFL preseason begins in earnest this week, with 16 games over four days. So, what are the most intriguing position battles? Which rookies can't be missed? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams.
news

Next Woman Up: Robin DeLorenzo, NFL official

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Robin DeLorenzo discusses being the third female official hired by the NFL, her countless hours of preparation, dealing with public scrutiny and more. 
news

Projecting NFL's 2023 stat leaders: Chiefs, 49ers each boast a pair of potential chart-topping players

Will Patrick Mahomes continue to pace NFL quarterbacks? Can anyone cover the reigning MVP's biggest weapon in Travis Kelce? Cynthia Frelund provides her model's projected 2023 league leaders in the major individual statistics.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles remain on top in preseason; Aaron Rodgers-led Jets check in at No. 8

Who's the biggest threat to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Where do the Aaron Rodgers-infused Jets stand in the NFL hierarchy? How about the hyped Cowboys? Eric Edholm provides the full rundown, 1-32, in his Power Rankings debut.
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023': Five things the voters got wrong

Is Trevor Lawrence really the 14th-best QB in the NFL? Now that "The Top 100 Players of 2023" has concluded, Jeremy Bergman critiques the full list, pinpointing five things the voters got wrong this year.
news

2023 NFL Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from the first two weeks of practice

How are prominent position battles playing out? Which rookies are showing out? Where are potential problem areas emerging? Gregg Rosenthal provides everything you need to know from training camps across the NFL.
news

Patriots, Mac Jones seeking rebound with Bill Belichick, OC Bill O'Brien after losing footing in 2022

Mac Jones and the Patriots need a rebound under Bill Belichick and new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien after an 8-9 season. Judy Battista walks through the pieces at New England's disposal and Jones' growth so far.
news

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.
news

2023 Heisman Trophy watch list: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Quinn Ewers headline top 10 candidates

With college football fall camps getting underway across the country, Eric Edholm provides his top 10 candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Who are the biggest threats to reigning winner Caleb Williams?
news

Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" continues on NFL+ with the finale on August 7. Four quarterbacks rank among the final 10 selections. With that in mind, Maurice Jones-Drew provides his own ranking of the top 10 QBs entering the season.
news

Ten NFL cornerbacks poised to break out in Year 2

Sauce Gardner burst onto the scene last season, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie, but he wasn't the only intriguing cornerback from the 2022 NFL Draft class. Brian Baldinger spotlights 10 CBs poised to break out in Year 2.
news

2023 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Which veteran starters could fall down the depth chart by the beginning of the 2023 NFL season? Eric Edholm identifies 12 players who could lose their starting jobs in training camp and the preseason.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More