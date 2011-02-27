Top prospects make strong impression on this personnel guru

When it came to talking football, though, he was in a much more relaxed place. He told me he had the leverage to change protections and did so on many occasions. He is a soft-spoken kid, and I told him about learning an old trick from Jon Gruden about making a young QB at the combine call out the hardest play in his playbook. Then that quarterback would go up to the line of scrimmage and demonstrate his cadence in a convincing fashion to the veterans on the team. Mallett was willing to role play with me, and he did a darn good job. No inhibitions, Mallett just called the play like we were in the huddle, went to the line and called out the cadence in a loud and commanding voice. And as I switched the defensive look on him, Mallett switched the play and snapped the ball.