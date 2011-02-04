Top picks are AP's Offensive, Defensive Rookies of the Year

Published: Feb 04, 2011 at 10:44 AM

It's safe to say there weren't any busts atop the 2010 NFL Draft.

Sam Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick, nearly led the St. Louis Rams to an NFC West title this season and claimed The Associated Press' NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Ndamukong Suh, the No. 2 selection, helped the Detroit Lions finish their season on a four-game winning streak and received The AP's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Both awards were exclusively announced Friday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."

Bradford took the Rams from one win in 2009 to seven in 2010. Only a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale prevented the Rams from winning the division and reaching the playoffs.

Bradford set NFL rookie records for pass completions (354) and attempts (590), and he finished second in passing yards (3,512 yards), behind only Peyton Manning's 3,739 in 1998. Bradford's 18 touchdown passes tied Fran Tarkenton and Joe Namath for fifth all-time among rookies.

Bradford also set a rookie mark with 169 consecutive passes without an interception. He became the fourth rookie quarterback since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978 to take every snap.

Suh recorded 10 sacks in his first NFL season, in which the Lions improved to six wins after posting just two in 2009. Suh won a Pro Bowl berth, although offseason shoulder surgery prevented him from playing, and he was the only rookie on The AP All-Pro Team announced last month.

Suh anchored a defensive line that might have been Detroit's best unit, overwhelming opposing blockers with his strength and athleticism. As a team, the Lions ranked sixth in the NFL with 44 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

