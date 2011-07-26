Top pick Newton wastes no time arriving at Panthers facilities

Published: Jul 26, 2011 at 03:12 AM

CHARLOTTE -- Carolina Panthers players started to arrive at the team complex at 9:51 a.m. ET. Running back Jonathan Stewart was among the first five players to arrive.

Quarterback Cam Newton, the first overall draft pick in 2011, arrived shortly before 10 as well, telling reporters, "I've got to get to business," in his only remarks outside of the facility.

Quarterback Jimmy Clausen, a second-round pick in 2010, arrived shortly after Newton.

Some players arrived carrying playbooks that were dispensed during the one-day injunction during the draft when players were allowed in team facilities.

Newton's agents -- Tony Paige, Bus Cook and Chitta Mallik -- are scheduled to begin contract negotiations Tuesday with the Panthers to have the quarterback signed as soon as possible, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

The parameters of the new rookie wage system will allow the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to sign a four-year deal in the range of $22.3 million with a $14.3 million option for the fifth year.

