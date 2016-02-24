Top NFL Scouting Combine prospects to follow on social media

The NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, and prospects for the 2016 NFL Draft will be attempting to impress potential future employers.
A good number of the top draft prospects have provided a window into their training and mindset on social media heading into the vital event in the path to the draft.
Here are those prospects at the combine to follow closely in the social space this week:
Some serious speed coming out of South Bend this year.
Can you imagine the mayhem if Glenn joins his brother Rob Gronkowski on the New England Patriots? Actually, yes, please let this happen.
Who's thirsty?
Like many, Cravens thought that the Carolina Panthers would prevail in Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately for Cravens, the price to pay for the Panthers' Super Sunday failure was doused in shame.
Since then, Cravens has shifted focus to what is an exciting time for the generation of NFL stars.
Looking for a candidate to be among the top performers among defensive linemen in the vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine? Here's a look at a 300-pounder with an impressive dunk ...
In case you were don't remember, Elliott dropped 214 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Michigan this season.
This ... is intimidating.
As you can see, Ohio State players are active on social media. No prospect -- among the many Buckeyes here in Indy -- might be as active as Jones.
Here's a Cliff's Notes version of what's gone down on Jones' Twitter account:
» After Ohio State lost to Michigan State, Jones tweeted a cryptic message about his future with the Buckeyes.
» The Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah -- who went to Florida -- showed why many outside the SEC don't much like the SEC. Jones was at a Cleveland Cavaliers game pumping up the crowd and Noah took exception. Jones offered a rebuttal.
» Jones also used social media to work his way into throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Indians game. Perhaps in a bit of foreshadowing for Jones' accuracy issues in the 2015 season, his first pitch was just a bit outside.