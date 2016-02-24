Top NFL Scouting Combine prospects to follow on social media

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 03:54 AM

The NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, and prospects for the 2016 NFL Draft will be attempting to impress potential future employers.

A good number of the top draft prospects have provided a window into their training and mindset on social media heading into the vital event in the path to the draft.

Here are those prospects at the combine to follow closely in the social space this week:

KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame

Twitter:@Keivarae1
Instagram:@keivarae1

Some serious speed coming out of South Bend this year.

Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State

Twitter:@ggronko
Instagram: N/A

There's another Gronk, and that means there's a Gronk presence at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

The Twitter account of "Baby Gronk" is appropriate Gronk, with plenty of content around #bros and #zubaz.

Can you imagine the mayhem if Glenn joins his brother Rob Gronkowski on the New England Patriots? Actually, yes, please let this happen.

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

Twitter:@BillingsAndrew
Instagram:@andrew.billings

Who's thirsty?

Su'a Cravens, LB, USC

Twitter:@ovo_suu
Instagram: N/A

Like many, Cravens thought that the Carolina Panthers would prevail in Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately for Cravens, the price to pay for the Panthers' Super Sunday failure was doused in shame.

Since then, Cravens has shifted focus to what is an exciting time for the generation of NFL stars.

Jihad Ward, DT, Illinois

Twitter:@JIHADWARD17
Instagram:@jihadward

Looking for a candidate to be among the top performers among defensive linemen in the vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine? Here's a look at a 300-pounder with an impressive dunk ...

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State

Twitter:@EzekielElliott
Instagram:@ezekielelliott

In case you were don't remember, Elliott dropped 214 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Michigan this season.

Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State

Twitter:@BraxtonMiller5
Instagram:@braxtonmiller92

This ... is intimidating.

Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State

Twitter:@NVannett81
Instagram:@nvannett81

Somebody appears ready to dominate the NFL Scouting Combine's guantlet drill.

Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State

Twitter:@CJ12
Instagram:cardale12

As you can see, Ohio State players are active on social media. No prospect -- among the many Buckeyes here in Indy -- might be as active as Jones.

Here's a Cliff's Notes version of what's gone down on Jones' Twitter account:

» After Ohio State lost to Michigan State, Jones tweeted a cryptic message about his future with the Buckeyes.

» Jones went to Twitter to flirt with UFC star Ronda Rousey. Rousey was flattered.

» The Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah -- who went to Florida -- showed why many outside the SEC don't much like the SEC. Jones was at a Cleveland Cavaliers game pumping up the crowd and Noah took exception. Jones offered a rebuttal.

» Jones also used social media to work his way into throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Indians game. Perhaps in a bit of foreshadowing for Jones' accuracy issues in the 2015 season, his first pitch was just a bit outside.

Ohio State will be well-represented at the combine, in case you haven't already heard ...

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW