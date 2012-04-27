Top NFL draft pick Andrew Luck, Colts open contract talks

As the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Luck's deal will be for four years and is expected to be worth $22 million. It will include a fifth-year option, which will be set at the 2015 quarterback transition-tag number. The Colts will have to choose whether or not to exercise the option after Luck's third season. Given the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, the negotiation process isn't expected to be overly complicated.