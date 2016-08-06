Top moments during the Hall of Fame enshrinement

"Any time you come off a record-breaking season, you have 143 catches and the first day of training camp your coach comes over to you, he's upset, he's sad," Harrison said. "... He said 'I'm a little upset with you.' (I said) 'Why would you be upset, I just had 143 catches?' 'Because you should have had 150. I'm a little upset at that.' ... Tom played an extremely big role in me being here today. He would always tell me, 'I'm going to throw you the ball whether it's double coverage. I don't care who is guarding you so you better get over it because I'm going to keep throwing you the ball.'"