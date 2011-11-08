Top five special-teams plays of season's first half

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 season, so there's a lot to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the greatest special teams plays from the first half.
The
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)'
[Joe McKnight](/player/joemcknight/497192/profile) returns a kickoff 107 yards for a touchdown against the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL). It was the longest play in franchise history.
The
[Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)'
[Randall Cobb](/player/randallcobb/2495448/profile) gets his first season in the NFL off to a fast start, tying an NFL record with a 108-yard kickoff return for a score.
Raiders punter Shane Lechler becomes a fantasy option at QB, successfully executing a fake field goal for a score against the Browns.
The situation goes from bad to worse for the winless
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), as punter
[Pat McAfee](/player/patmcafee/89872/profile) has his kick blocked and recovered for a
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) touchdown.
Cardinals rookie Patrick Peterson becomes just the second player in NFL history to return a punt for a winning touchdown in overtime vs. the Rams.