Top five special-teams plays of season's first half

Published: Nov 08, 2011 at 08:37 AM

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 season, so there's a lot to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the greatest special teams plays from the first half.

Just missing the cut:
» Jacoby Ford's 101-yard kickoff return vs. Browns
» Ted Ginn's 102-yard kickoff return vs. Seahawks
» Devin Hester's record-setting punt return vs. Panthers
» Sebastian Janikowski's record-tying field goal vs. Broncos
» Anthony Spencer's blocked field goal vs. Seahawks

McKnight sees daylight

   The 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)' 
  [Joe McKnight](/player/joemcknight/497192/profile) returns a kickoff 107 yards for a touchdown against the 
  [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL). It was the longest play in franchise history.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Ravens 34, Jets 17

The barrel roll

   The 
  [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)' 
  [Randall Cobb](/player/randallcobb/2495448/profile) gets his first season in the NFL off to a fast start, tying an NFL record with a 108-yard kickoff return for a score.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Packers 42, Saints 34

The big fakeowski

Raiders punter Shane Lechler becomes a fantasy option at QB, successfully executing a fake field goal for a score against the Browns.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Raiders 24, Browns 17

A block for six

   The situation goes from bad to worse for the winless 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), as punter 
  [Pat McAfee](/player/patmcafee/89872/profile) has his kick blocked and recovered for a 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) touchdown.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Titans 27, Colts 10

Walk-off winner

Cardinals rookie Patrick Peterson becomes just the second player in NFL history to return a punt for a winning touchdown in overtime vs. the Rams.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Cardinals 19, Rams 13

Best of the first half:

» Catches | Comebacks | Defensive plays

