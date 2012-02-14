Top five running backs entering NFL Scouting Combine

2. David Wilson, Virginia Tech: Wilson might be the most explosive runner in the draft with his unique blend of speed and quickness. He led the ACC in rushing with over 1,700 yards in 2011, but it was his ability to score from anywhere on the field that has scouts enamored with his talent. To solidify his status as a first-round pick, Wilson must pass the eyeball test at the weigh-in and post impressive numbers during the workout. If he can leave Indianapolis ranked as one of the top athletes in the draft, he will undoubtedly come off the board in the first stanza.