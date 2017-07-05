Top five receiver duos: Odell Beckham/Brandon Marshall at No. 1

Cooper and Crabtree emerged as one of the NFL's best receiving tandems in their first season together (2015) -- but they took it to an even higher level during Derek Carr's MVP-caliber 2016 campaign. Last year, Carr showed he was the leader of a dynamic Raiders offense, but his two receivers showed flashes of brilliance, proving they can carry the team in big games. Cooper and Crabtree had 172 combined receptions in 2016, tying for most in the league by a tandem with Green Bay's Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. (The Raiders' pair finished third in combined receiving yards with 2,156.) Looking ahead, I'm not sure how defenses will handle Oakland's offense now with Marshawn Lynch in the backfield because we all know you can't overlook him. But you can't slight Cooper and Crabtree, either.