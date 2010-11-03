Top five most shocking in-season sitdowns of all-time

Nine months later, Hollywood would end up watching games, not playing in them, when Landry deactivated him for the rest of the season. The effort didn't seem to be there, and the production was not worth the headache of trying to keep in line a linebacker hooked on cocaine. Henderson, who bounced from the 49ers to the Oilers in 1980, then out of the league completely after the season, would admit years later he was snorting up on the sideline during games.