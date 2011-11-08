Top five defensive plays of season's first half

Published: Nov 08, 2011 at 10:21 AM

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 season, so there's a lot to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the best defensive plays from the first half.

Just missing the cut:
» Colts' forced fumble goes for TD vs. Steelers
» Bryan Scott's pick six vs. Bengals
» Jared Odrick returns tipped pass vs. Patriots

Pass the Peprah

   The 
  [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)' Charlie Peprah picks off a 
  [Philip Rivers](/player/philiprivers/2506121/profile) pass, then runs through and around a host of 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) to take it to the house.

Watch the highlight | Game: Packers 45, Chargers 38

Strip six

Chargers linebacker Donald Butler shreds the ball from the grip of Jets tight end Dustin Keller, then rumbles on for a San Diego score.

Watch the highlight | Game: Jets 27, Chargers 21

Houston, Romo has a problem

   The 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET)' epic comeback in Dallas gets a big boost from a pick six by 
  [Chris Houston](/player/chrishouston/2495634/profile), who brings Detroit to within 10 points of the 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL).

Watch the highlight | Game: Lions 34, Cowboys 30

UnBILLievable

   After the 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) overcame a 21-3 deficit in an AFC East showdown, 
  [Drayton Florence](/player/draytonflorence/2505506/profile) gives Buffalo a lead with a pick six of 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) QB 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile).

Watch the highlight | Game: Bills 34, Patriots 31

Pretend it's a cake

   It's always funny when a lineman happens upon the ball. 
  [Vince Wilfork](/player/vincewilfork/2505916/profile) not only pulled off this pick vs. San Diego, but 
  [did it again two weeks later](http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d822c4a9a).

Watch the highlight | Game: Patriots 35, Chargers 21

Best of the first half:

» Catches | Comebacks | Special teams plays

