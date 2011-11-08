Top five defensive plays of season's first half

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 season, so there's a lot to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the best defensive plays from the first half.
The
[Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)' Charlie Peprah picks off a
[Philip Rivers](/player/philiprivers/2506121/profile) pass, then runs through and around a host of
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) to take it to the house.
Chargers linebacker Donald Butler shreds the ball from the grip of Jets tight end Dustin Keller, then rumbles on for a San Diego score.
The
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET)' epic comeback in Dallas gets a big boost from a pick six by
[Chris Houston](/player/chrishouston/2495634/profile), who brings Detroit to within 10 points of the
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL).
After the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) overcame a 21-3 deficit in an AFC East showdown,
[Drayton Florence](/player/draytonflorence/2505506/profile) gives Buffalo a lead with a pick six of
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) QB
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile).
It's always funny when a lineman happens upon the ball.
[Vince Wilfork](/player/vincewilfork/2505916/profile) not only pulled off this pick vs. San Diego, but
[did it again two weeks later](http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d822c4a9a).