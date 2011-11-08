Top five catches of season's first half

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 NFL season, so there's plenty to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the greatest catches from the first nine weeks of the year.
Matthew Stafford's jump-ball scoring heave to Calvin Johnson wasn't just a great play, but also provided the knockout punch in a Week 1 win in Tampa.
The
[Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)'
[Mike Williams](/player/mikewilliams/2508048/profile) catches the ball in the back of the end zone and just gets his toes down to complete the scoring play against the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET).
After further review: Rookie receiver Julio Jones' first career touchdown was a spectacular diving snag between
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) defenders.
One of the all-time greatest tight ends,
[Tony Gonzalez](/player/tonygonzalez/2500835/profile), extended his extensive career highlight reel with this great grab against the
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI).
Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe put on an amazing juggling act before hauling in a touchdown catch against the Colts.