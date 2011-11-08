Top five catches of season's first half

There were plenty of amazing plays in the first half of the 2011 NFL season, so there's plenty to look forward to in the season's second half. Here is a compilation of the greatest catches from the first nine weeks of the year.

Just missing the cut:
» Brent Celek's backward catch vs. Redskins
» Dallas Clark's one-handed TD vs. Bengals
» Brandon Lloyd's sideline snag vs. Chargers

All hail mighty Megatron

Matthew Stafford's jump-ball scoring heave to Calvin Johnson wasn't just a great play, but also provided the knockout punch in a Week 1 win in Tampa.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Lions 27, Buccaneers 20

Got it by a toe

   The 
  [Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB)' 
  [Mike Williams](/player/mikewilliams/2508048/profile) catches the ball in the back of the end zone and just gets his toes down to complete the scoring play against the 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET).

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Lions 27, Buccaneers 20

A fantastic first

   After further review: Rookie receiver Julio Jones' first career touchdown was a spectacular diving snag between 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) defenders.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Falcons 31, Colts 7

The vet's still got it

   One of the all-time greatest tight ends, 
  [Tony Gonzalez](/player/tonygonzalez/2500835/profile), extended his extensive career highlight reel with this great grab against the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI).

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Falcons 35, Eagles 31

Un-Bowe-lievable

Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe put on an amazing juggling act before hauling in a touchdown catch against the Colts.

Watch the highlight  |  Game: Chiefs 28, Colts 24

Best of the first half:

» Comebacks | Defensive plays | Special teams plays

