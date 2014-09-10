Top fantasy RBs causing early season worries

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Marcas Grant: Chances are you spent a top-three pick on Jamaal Charles this season. So it's understandable that you'd freak out when he posts fewer than four fantasy points in the first week of the season. The good news is that it will get better. Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff know that they can't be successful on offense if Charles is only getting 11 touches per game. Look for Kansas City to overcorrect this week. The bad news is that Charles isn't likely to repeat last season's video game numbers. There are too many questions marks elsewhere in the offense and the Chiefs offensive line is still a bit of a mess. Charles should still post top-10 fantasy numbers, but there might be a few struggle weeks in there.
M.G.: It's getting late awfully early in St. Louis. First Sam Bradford's injury leaves the Rams with the devil's bargain of either Shaun Hill or Austin Davis at quarterback. Now comes news that Chris Long is expected to miss upwards of two months after ankle surgery. That last one is important for a team that was going to need to rely on its defense to stay in football games. The Rams are in trouble at the moment and Stacy doesn't look like the guy who'll be able to save them. He's a flex option at the moment ... and if you can trade him, so much the better.
M.G.: That is quite the fantasy quarterback bonanza -- especially between a couple of guys that went undrafted in plenty of leagues this season. While Jake Locker faces the slightly worse defense in Dallas, Carson Palmer is the more talented quarterback. It took Arizona three-plus quarters to get going in Week 1, but there's a lot to like about the Redbirds attack this year. You can expect Larry Fitzgerald to be a little more involved this week, which adds something extra for the Giants secondary to think about. In this instance, the veteran signal-caller has the advantage.
M.G.:Bobby Rainey is certainly worth a roster spot, especially if you have Doug Martin on your roster. He's worth having as a handcuff to the Muscle Hamster and could end up starting if Martin can't get ready for Week 2. One caveat: This might not be the best week to start either of those backs. St. Louis' front seven didn't have the best time slowing the Vikings running game, but neither Martin nor Rainey are Adrian Peterson. If you're struggling for a flex option this week, roll with a Bucs rusher. Otherwise, look elsewhere for Week 2 help.
M.G.: Not so fast, my friend. If anything, it's the other way around. Justin Forsett appears to be the flavor of the week for the Ravens, but Bernard Pierce is still lurking as a player who could eventually take the bulk of the carries in Baltimore. Meanwhile, Terrance West nearly won the starting running back job out of training camp and was going to be a factor regardless of Ben Tate's status. Right now, I'd feel a little better with West over Forsett going forward.
M.G.: I'm in favor of dropping Dwayne Bowe regardless of who your quarterback is. The last time he posted a 100-yard receiving game was Week 4 ... of 2012. That's a telling sign for the lead wideout on a team devoid of them. However, there are likely some better options on the waiver wire than Danny Amendola. Kelvin Benjamin, Steve Smith and Malcom Floyd are just a few of the names that are owned in fewer than 50 percent of NFL.com leagues. I'm normally in favor of connecting a receiver to his quarterback, but I'd like that receiver to see a larger share of targets than I think Amendola will get.
M.G.: Coming into the season, I had Geno Smith as a sleeper based on his strong finish to last season. Nothing I saw in Week 1 changed my mind. But in the long run, Tony Romo is the better fantasy quarterback. There's no denying that Romo was perfectly awful in the season opener, but that Cowboys offense has far too many weapons for him to be that dreadful all season long. The Packers had a tough time with Russell Wilson last seek, but Geno Smith isn't quite up to that level. The Titans shut down Alex Smith last week, but Romo is better than that. Give the Cowboys quarterback another chance in Week 2.
M.G.: You want to talk about a good problem to have? This is it. I've been high on Cordarrelle Patterson since Norv Turner took over as the Vikings offensive coordinator. Then again, I've been excited about Brandin Cooks from the moment the Saints drafted him. The difference this week is that Patterson might end up sunning himself on Revis Island while it's not too likely that Cooks comes face-to-face with Joe Haden. It's a very tough call, but if you can't find a way to start them both, I'd roll with the rookie.
M.G.: I was thoroughly impressed by what I saw from Kelvin Benjamin in his NFL debut and think he could be in line for more targets with Cam Newton returning as a starter in Week 2. But Michael Crabtree should get the nod this week. The Bears secondary wasn't great against a mediocre Bills passing attack in Week 1, plus the 49ers are likely to get Crabtree more involved after he caught just two passes for 25 yards in the first week.
M.G.: The problem with Reggie Bush is Joique Bell. Regardless of how good the matchup is, you know there's another running back who will be there to steal carries and snaps. Sure, the same can be said of Sproles playing Robin to LeSean McCoy's Batman, but Sproles is more of a running back playing wide receiver than anything. Not to mention that this week's game against the Colts is likely to be a pretty high-scoring affair while Detroit's matchup with the Panthers could be the opposite. Sproles has flex appeal this weekend.
Bonus question:
M.G.: Yes. Tune in to NFL Network every weekday at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. We'll help talk you through it.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who is offers fantasy roster therapy daily on Twitter. Tweet him your life troubles (not really) or fantasy football questions (really) @MarcasG.