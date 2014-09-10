Top fantasy RBs causing early season worries

Marcas Grant: Chances are you spent a top-three pick on Jamaal Charles this season. So it's understandable that you'd freak out when he posts fewer than four fantasy points in the first week of the season. The good news is that it will get better. Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff know that they can't be successful on offense if Charles is only getting 11 touches per game. Look for Kansas City to overcorrect this week. The bad news is that Charles isn't likely to repeat last season's video game numbers. There are too many questions marks elsewhere in the offense and the Chiefs offensive line is still a bit of a mess. Charles should still post top-10 fantasy numbers, but there might be a few struggle weeks in there.