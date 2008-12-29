Top executive performances start with Atlanta's Dimitroff

The one unfortunate part about the Jets' trading with Green Bay for Favre is that it overshadowed several earlier moves that, had they not been made, would very likely have reduced the impact of the legendary ex-Packer. Tannenbaum worked from the inside out in acquiring nose tackle Kris Jenkins, who has been the team's most dominant player, and signing offensive guard Alan Faneca and tackle Damien Woody. Fullback Tony Richardson did his share to help open holes for Thomas Jones as well. First-round draft pick Vernon Gholston didn't make the splash he was expected to make on the defensive front, but enough other newcomers, such as Calvin Pace, did their share to help put some teeth into the pass rush. Tannenbaum's latest move was to fire coach Eric Mangini on Monday. His next move could determine if there will be any payoff to all the moves he made in the past year.