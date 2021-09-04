Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux sustains foot sprain in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Published: Sep 04, 2021 at 07:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Standout Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's junior year has gotten off to a rough start.

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Thibodeaux sustained a foot sprain in the first quarter of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State. He would briefly return later in the half before exiting again and sitting the remainder of the game in a walking boot.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said after the game that Thibodeaux's X-rays were negative, per The Oregonian. Cristobal added that the team is "very optimistic" about the injury not being serious.

Prior to exiting, Thibodeaux logged two tackles, one of which came in the form of a thunderous strip-sack during Fresno State's second drive.

The talented young defender later took to Twitter to say he would be OK.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter following a Bulldogs run play. As Ducks defensive tackle Kristian Williams and Bulldogs offensive lineman Mose Vavao tussled to end the sequence, the pair fell into Thibodeaux from behind and rolled onto his foot/ankle.

He would leave the field under his own power and have his foot/ankle taped before later returning to the game. His return would be short-lived, however, as the 20-year-old exited for good shortly before halftime.

Based on Cristobal's comments, football fans and NFL scouts alike should feel some level of encouragement regarding Thibodeaux's health status. The coming days will certainly be key in determining next steps.

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah is one of many keeping a close eye on the 2020 first-team All-Pac 12 selection as the season progresses. Jeremiah spoke highly of Thibodeaux while evaluating him back in June, citing that he reminds him of the legendary DeMarcus Ware.

"There isn't a perfect comparison for Thibodeaux, but I see a lot of similarities to Ware when I evaluated him coming out of Troy in 2005," Jeremiah wrote. "They have the same long, wiry build and they both have an explosive first step. I would give Ware the edge as a pure bender at the top of his rush, while I see a little more power from Thibodeaux at the same point in their development. Ware had a Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career and Thibodeaux has the potential to become a similar player."

The Ducks are scheduled to visit Ohio State next week in one of the season's most highly anticipated games.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW