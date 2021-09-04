Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux sustains foot sprain in Oregon's win over Fresno State

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah is one of many keeping a close eye on the 2020 first-team All-Pac 12 selection as the season progresses. Jeremiah spoke highly of Thibodeaux while evaluating him back in June , citing that he reminds him of the legendary DeMarcus Ware.

"There isn't a perfect comparison for Thibodeaux, but I see a lot of similarities to Ware when I evaluated him coming out of Troy in 2005," Jeremiah wrote. "They have the same long, wiry build and they both have an explosive first step. I would give Ware the edge as a pure bender at the top of his rush, while I see a little more power from Thibodeaux at the same point in their development. Ware had a Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career and Thibodeaux has the potential to become a similar player."