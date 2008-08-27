Top defenses feature mighty men in the middle

"If Tommie is getting the double teams, somebody across the defensive line is getting single-blocked all day, and that guy has to win those battles," Smith said. "Tommie is powerful and with great agility can run things down. We want all 11 on defense getting to the ball. It makes sense that the guy who is closest to the ball when the play starts needs to make an impact in that. If an offense makes a mistake blocking him, it can blow up the entire play; he's right on the ball. Even if an offense makes a mistake blocking a defensive end, you can chip him at the start and sometimes account for that. Not with the tackle right in your backfield. He's already on the quarterback. On the ball."