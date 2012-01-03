Top college talents Luck, Blackmon shine on Fiesta stage

Martin, who plays left tackle and has already declared his intention to apply for the draft, is an athletic people-mover with outstanding feet. He excels on the edge and displays outstanding skills working to the second level in the running game. Although his game is more finesse than power, he routinely swallows up defenders to create seams for the Cardinal runners. In pass protection, his exceptional movement skills allowed him to effectively shadow agile rushers off the edge. This was important to witness first-hand due to his occasional struggles against speedy pass rushers during the season. Scouts believe his flaws are certainly correctable with more experience and repetition, and I'm in agreement after watching him play at a high level against Oklahoma State.