Top college senior prospects for 2011 NFL Draft

Adrian Clayborn, DE, Iowa: Talented edge rusher with good athleticism; inconsistent motor, but has the potential to dominate when revved up.
Nate Solder, OT, Colorado: Excellent technician with good feet and hands; Not overly aggressive or physical, but sound in all aspects of his game.
Cameron Jordan, DE, California: Athletic five-technique with outstanding motor; outworks blockers at point of attack; wins with power and tenacity; 3-4 defensive end as a pro.
Jake Locker, QB, Washington: Exceptional athlete; good arm strength, but inconsistent with accuracy and decision-making; possesses franchise quarterback potential, but will need time to develop.
Prince Amukamara, CB, Nebraska: Good athlete with good speed and quickness; Ideal zone corner with solid instincts and awareness.
Von Miller, OLB, Texas A&M: Explosive speed rusher; outstanding first-step quickness; not polished with counters, but finds a way to get to quarterback; 3-4 outside linebacker.
Anthony Castonzo, OT, Boston College: Polished technician with good feet, balance and body control; strong run blocker; will excel in zone-blocking scheme.
Allen Bailey, DT/DE, Miami (Fla.): High-motor player with position versatility; plays with power and force off the edge; slippery interior rusher at defensive tackle.
Drake Nevis, DT, LSU: Disruptive interior player; excellent motor; excellent first-step quickness; ideal inside player in one-gap scheme.
Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin: Outstanding run blocker; mauler type with excellent strength and power; struggles with speed and quickness off edge; may be a right tackle on next level.
Cameron Heyward, DE, Ohio State: Talented player with outstanding physical tools; inconsistent motor; could blossom into a dominant pro, but needs to play with more urgency.
Mike Pouncey, C/G, Florida: Athletic interior blocker with excellent movement skills; smart and instinctive; potential starter at center or guard.
Derek Sherrod, OT, Mississippi State: Athletic blocker with good physical tools; lacks a nasty demeanor, but plays with good motor; upside is intriguing.
Marvin Austin, DT, North Carolina: Talented interior defender with outstanding potential; inconsistent motor; production doesn't match talent; will be considered a character risk after sitting out 2010 due to NCAA suspension.
Christian Ponder, QB, Florida State: Classic drop-back quarterback with good arm strength and touch; capable of making all of the pro throws; injury history will be critical in his evaluation.
Jimmy Smith, CB, Colorado: Athletic corner with good speed and quickness; best in press coverage; lacks technique and polish in zone/"off" man coverage.
Daniel Thomas, RB, Kansas State: Big, bruising running back with quick feet; not a blazer, but his running skills fit the professional game.
Greg Jones, ILB, Michigan State: Instinctive linebacker with strong nose for the ball.
Curtis Brown, CB, Texas: Former wide receiver turned cornerback has explosive speed and quickness; not a sound or polished technician, but athleticism gives him a chance to be a standout cover corner as a pro.
DeMarco Murray, RB, Oklahoma: Explosive straight-line runner with outstanding speed; big-play threat on the perimeter; questionable running skills in traffic; needs a hole to be effective.
Pat Devlin, QB, Delaware: Former Penn State quarterback has blossomed after transferring to Delaware.