Top 50 Sounds: 30-21

12/28/2003: We all have at least one vivid memory (or several if you're a Browns fan) of our favorite team losing in the most agonizing of ways. In these moments, local broadcasters are held to the unenviable expectation of staying professional on air while narrating their own team's demise. However, they occasionally slip, just like Vikings announcer Paul Allen did during the final play of the Vikings and Cardinals game in 2003. With just seven seconds remaining and the Cardinals 28 yards away from the end zone on fourth down, quarterback Josh McCown needed a miracle, or some poor defense, to give his team the win. Well, he got both, and Paul Allen's reaction is nothing short of legendary.