Top 50 clutch moments in Super Bowl history: 11-20

With momentum heavily favoring the Bengals -- who were trailing 20-7 but threatening to tighten up the contest -- the 49ers made a goal-line stand for the ages. Presented with a first-and-goal from the 49ers' 3-yard line, the Bengals could not penetrate the goal line. Two runs set up a third-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line. Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson threw a swing pass to running back Charles Alexander, but 49ers linebacker Dan Bunz made a dramatic open-field tackle short of the end zone. Rather than attempt a field goal to trim the 49ers' lead to 10, the Bengals went for it on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, and Cincinnati fullback Pete Johnson was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.