Top 40 moments in Patriots QB Tom Brady's NFL career

Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday. And if you don't know, I'm a huge Brady guy. Ask anybody. So I kind of wanted to get him something. I know he's into healthy eating, but let's be serious; his juicer probably costs more than my car. So in lieu of a fine (and expensive) kitchen appliance, I've decided to go the more creative route. Here are my top 40 Tom Brady moments of all time, with a little help from Patriots superfan Justin Marble and Evan Lazar. I know, I know. Making your own present is cute when it's your 2-year-old. A little different coming from a grown man.