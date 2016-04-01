Top 30 fantasy tight ends ranked by 2015 FPPT

10. Richard Rodgers, Packers (1.76 FPPT): The fact that Rodgers finished in the top-10 in FPPT average last season could bode well for Jared Cook in 2016. Rodgers scored eight touchdowns (or one for every 7.25 catches), but his role in and around the red zone is likely to decline with Cook now in the mix. In fact, Rodgers is all but undraftable right now.