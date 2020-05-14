Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020

21) Xavier McKinney, S, New York Giants: It's been a while since the Giants' defense wasn't ranked toward the bottom of the NFL, but here's some reason for hope. Big Blue landed the top safety in the draft in Round 2, giving its young secondary a do-it-all guy who should be ready to play from Day 1. And you don't have to take our word for it. Listen to McKinney's college coach, a man named Nick Saban, who once had Giants coach Joe Judge on his staff. "I think it'll be helpful to him because we do -- when I was coach at the Dolphins or Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator in Cleveland -- we do a lot of the same stuff here from a coverage standpoint, from a secondary standpoint," he told the Giants' website. "So our guys typically make good adjustments. I know a few years ago we had six guys sign NFL contracts and five of them ended up starting as rookies. Even though this will be a transition, I think most of the things that 'X' is going to be exposed to, he's probably done. They might call it something different. I think it'll be an easy transition for him." ... Easy?! Sounds good to us!