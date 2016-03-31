Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 7 -- Steelers at Bengals

Cincy was up by a point, with a first down at the Steelers 26-yard line and 1:36 to play. They were already in field goal range for kicker Mike Nugent. Pittsburgh's backup quarterback just got picked by Vontaze Burfict, with Ben Roethlisberger and a shoulder joint full of mashed potatoes standing on the sideline. One first down, and the game was likely over. Shoot, trot Nugent out there right then and the game was probably over.