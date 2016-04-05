Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 4 -- Broncos at Chiefs

One of those potential takeaways could've not only won the game, but altered the course of the season. Had the Chiefs held on to win this Thursday night thriller, they would've finished 12-4 and won the division (and a first-round playoff bye), while the Broncos secured the fifth spot. Moreover, Gary Kubiak's outfit would have travelled to Houston (where he coached for eight seasons) for the Wild Card. Had they won there, the Broncos would have ended right back at Arrowhead Stadium. How about that?