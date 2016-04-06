Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 3 -- Patriots at Broncos

Trailing 20-12, on two separate occasions Bill Belichick decided to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal. The first came with 6:03 left in the game, from the Denver 16-yard line. Chris Harris Jr. sniffed out the short pass to Julian Edelman and stopped the play for a loss of one. On the Patriots' next possession they tried to convert a fourth-and-6 to Gronk, but the Denver pass rush rose to the occasion and forced a tough throw. Now, I'm all for aggressive coaching, but the Patriots had all three timeouts on both of these occasions. Just kick the damn field goal, Bill. You had plenty of time and opportunities to drive down for a touchdown (which would then give the Pats the lead with just an extra point). Maybe Stephen Gostkowski missing his first extra point in 523 attempts had Belichick worried? Who knows? But what I do know is that the Patriots cost themselves a potential Super Bowl trip by not taking the points on two separate occasions.