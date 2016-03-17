Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 17 - Panthers at Giants

Following the game, reports began to surface of the Panthers players carrying around bats and brandishing them at the Giants players -- particularly Odell Beckham Jr. -- during warmups. The Giants asserted that this is what prompted Beckham's outbursts (yeah, sure, OK), but many were quick to point out how ludicrous that was. The truth? The Panthers did bring out a bat prior to game, as a symbol for teammate Bene Benwikere who had been lost to injury. The bat was intended to symbolize that he was still with the team and be a reminder for the players to "bring the wood" and other such silly motivational catchphrases. So in the end, this was truly much ado about nothing.