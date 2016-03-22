Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 13 -- Patriots at Giants

The Giants held down Rob Gronkowski for over three quarters. Down 23-17 with just under 12 minutes to play, operating at his own 24, Brady looked for his big tight end ... deep. Gronkowski caught the ball near the left hash at the Giants 40, got hit, spun out, and lumbered the rest of the way for a spectacular score. Frankly, it was the kind of play that only maybe a Travis Kelce or Delanie Walker could make. Watch it again. How many tight ends can run these vertical routes, be physical enough to break the necessary tackle, keep their balance, and score?