Top 20 Games of 2015: No. 12 -- Cardinals at Seahawks

Arizona at Seattle was a contest that my colleague Alex Gelhar (author of part of this series) pushed for, and I couldn't agree more. Alex loves his fantasy ... OK that sounds weird ... loves his fantasy football, and this game was packed with it. Yet it was indicative of how this matchup has morphed into the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry 2.0, with this version expected to be fun for years to come. In fact, Arizona has won in the Pacific Northwest two of the last three years.