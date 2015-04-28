Top 20 fantasy prospects to watch at the draft

11. Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon: Most quarterbacks don't make a huge impact as rookies, so Mariota will have minimal seasonal appeal in fantasy leagues.

12. Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana: Coleman, who rushed for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2014, grades out as a potential second- or third-round talent.

13. Nelson Agholor, WR, USC: I'm never keen on Trojan wide receivers, but Agholor could come off the board as high as the late first round in the draft.

14. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Alabama: Yeldon isn't a fast back, but he's big with a nose for the end zone (37 TDs at Alabama). He could be a nice fit for the Jags.

15. Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State: Winston will be the likely No. 1 overall pick, but he's not going to be selected in most 2015 fantasy re-draft leagues.

16. Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State: Strong recorded 82 catches for 1,165 yards with 10 touchdowns in his final season at ASU. Likely a second rounder.

17. Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State: Smith is a burner with the skills to take the top off a defense with ease. The Chiefs could target him in the second round.

18. David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa: Posted the fourth-best 40 time among backs at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is impressive for a 224-pounder.

19. Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota: Williams has good size at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds and is likely to be the first tight end taken off the board (Round 2-3).

20. David Cobb, RB, Minnesota: Cobb isn't the fastest runner, but he is elusive and can pass block. He's a good bet to be picked in the third or fourth round.