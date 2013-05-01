Top 20 fantasy performances of 2013 (5-1)

NFL fans and fantasy owners alike watched with rapt attention in Week 15 when Jamaal Charles ran over, around and through the Raiders defense. The most remarkable thing about Charles' huge game was how little of it came as a rusher. The chief Chief had just 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground (eight carries). It was through the air where Charles made hay. He caught eight passes for 195 yards and four scores -- the final one being a 71-yard catch-and-run to put the game out of reach after the Raiders rallied to get within four.