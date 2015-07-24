Top 18 NFC training camp battles

The Eagles have three starters for two positions. In theory, Ryans should be the odd man out. He's 31 and coming off a second torn Achilles tendon. But Philadelphia surprisingly chose to guarantee him $6.25 million this season and Chip Kelly insists he's a huge part of the team plans. Kendricks was previously on the trade block, but he's a dynamic player. (And the only one of the trio that played great last season.) Alonso is sure to start after the team dealt LeSean McCoy for him. If we had to guess, Ryans should be a part-time player as he comes off injury.