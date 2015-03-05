Top 17 free-agent receivers

Tomsula told Around The NFL last month that the Niners "absolutely" want to re-sign the wideout, but we don't buy it. Crabtree has topped 1,000 yards just once in six seasons since San Francisco grabbed him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2009. While the team would probably like to keep him at a bargain price, we haven't seen the same speed from Crabtree since he tore his Achilles' tendon two offseasons ago.