Top 16 games of the 2016 NFL season: Must-see matchups

Our premium matchup of the 2016 NFL slate pits the two combatants from arguably the best Super Bowl ever (which is part of a list for another day): XLIX. This matchup would've won this honor in a landslide if Marshawn Lynch were still suiting up for the 'Hawks. Imagine the Twitter conversations if Seattle were, say, at the Patriots' 1-yard line at any point during the game. We can only dream on that front. Still, Seahawks-Patriots bests Texans-Broncos because these are much better teams, and, therefore, this game has the potential to be of a higher quality. Both the Seahawks and Patriots will most likely be playoff teams again, whereas the Broncos and Texans will have multiple challengers to their division crowns (Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Raiders ... maybe even the Chargers? OK, maybe that's going too far). Given where Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are in their respective coaching tenures, and given the rarity of this interconference meeting, this might be the last we see of these two on the same field ... unless we get a Super Bowl rematch, of course.