Top 15 quarterback units of the Super Bowl era

Laugh it up, but think back to that divisional-round game in Candlestick, where Kap spent the evening running away from a good Green Bay D over and over again. I remember feeling like I was watching a revolution -- and I understood why Jim Harbaugh was willing to yank the incumbent Smith, who'd gone 20-6-1 in a season-and-a-half when the QB switch was made. Also don't forget Kap got the Niners within one play of winning the Super Bowl (and one foot short with a throw that would've sent 'em back the next season). For his part, Smith has been to the postseason two of the last three years with Kansas City.