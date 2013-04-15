Top 13 games of 2013: Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning in the mix

How much does coach Sean Payton bring to the table for a New Orleans football team that struggled without him in 2012? Can his presence, game-management acumen and aggressive play calling compensate for a defense that allowed an NFC-high 28.4 points per game last season? Will Payton's return result in an extra three to four wins, as has often been suggested? And on Monday night in Week 13, how will his Saints perform in one of the toughest place to play in the league? The crowd noise in Seattle demands that an offense be in sync. Yes, the Saints will have Payton roaming the sidelines, but they'll also be without offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, who left via free agency, meaning the pressure on Drew Brees will be quite high.