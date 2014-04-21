Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 70-61

Published: Apr 21, 2014 at 11:20 AM

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

Plays No. 70 through No. 61 will be revealed from June 2 to June 13, 2014.

70. McFadden the quarterback

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden plays the role of quarterback and finds fellow backfield mate Marcel Reece open for a 16-yard touchdown pass in a Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Watch

69. Who? Hoomanawanui, that's who.

Michael Hoomanawanui makes a tough one-handed grab in coverage to score his first touchdown as a New England Patriot in a Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch

68. Le'Veon the leveler

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell spins out of a tackle and barrels his way through several more en route to a touchdown in a Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.Watch

67. Holy Julio Jones!

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones beats former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie to make an incredible one-handed catch in a Week 5 game at the Georgia Dome. Watch

66. Hot potato!

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem catches a bobbled pass that bounces off numerous teammates and opponents in a Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Watch

65. Allen's two-for-one sack

Jared Allen not only sacked Eli Manning with one hand, but he managed to take down left tackle Will Beatty in the process in what was one of the most impressive sacks from 2013. Watch

64. Run, Freddy, Run.

Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris rips off a huge touchdown run through the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense in a Week 6. Watch

63. Holliday goes all the way

Denver Broncos return man Trindon Holliday returns a kick off 105 yards for a touchdown in the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles where the Broncos scored a franchise record 52 points. Watch

62. Rivers throws through it

Down by four points, with just over 30 seconds on the clock, Philip Rivers finds Seyi Ajirotutu for the game-winning touchdown in a Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch

61. Shady business

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy jukes, jumps and jives his way into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown agaisnt the Washington Redskins in a Week 1 win for the Eagles. Watch

