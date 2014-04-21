Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 70-61

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
Plays No. 70 through No. 61 will be revealed from June 2 to June 13, 2014.
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden plays the role of quarterback and finds fellow backfield mate Marcel Reece open for a 16-yard touchdown pass in a Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Watch
Michael Hoomanawanui makes a tough one-handed grab in coverage to score his first touchdown as a New England Patriot in a Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell spins out of a tackle and barrels his way through several more en route to a touchdown in a Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.Watch
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones beats former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie to make an incredible one-handed catch in a Week 5 game at the Georgia Dome. Watch
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem catches a bobbled pass that bounces off numerous teammates and opponents in a Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Watch
Jared Allen not only sacked Eli Manning with one hand, but he managed to take down left tackle Will Beatty in the process in what was one of the most impressive sacks from 2013. Watch
Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris rips off a huge touchdown run through the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense in a Week 6. Watch
Denver Broncos return man Trindon Holliday returns a kick off 105 yards for a touchdown in the Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles where the Broncos scored a franchise record 52 points. Watch
Down by four points, with just over 30 seconds on the clock, Philip Rivers finds Seyi Ajirotutu for the game-winning touchdown in a Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy jukes, jumps and jives his way into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown agaisnt the Washington Redskins in a Week 1 win for the Eagles. Watch