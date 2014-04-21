Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 40-31

Published: Apr 21, 2014 at 11:22 AM

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

Plays No. 40 through No. 31 will be revealed from July 14 to July 25, 2014.

Stay tuned to "NFL AM" for further updates to the top 100 plays of 2013 countdown.

40. Yes he Cam

Caroline Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shows off his insane elusiveness by dancing out of several would-be tacklers to scamper for a 14-yard gain against the New England Patriots. Watch

39. Final Dez-tination

Dez Bryant pulled in a remarkable toe-tapping touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys tried to rally against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Unfortunately, the Cowboys fell just short to the Packers on the day. Watch

38. Hunter to the house

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Hunter reels in a 54-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to score an impressive touchdown in Week 12. Watch

37. Sneaky Cameron

The Cleveland Browns pull a fast on on the Minnesota Vikings when their punter finds a wide-open Jordan Cameron on a fake field goal for the touchdown in Week 3. Watch

36. Cushing it to the limits

Brian Cushing scores on an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown during the Houston Texans' Week 1 comeback win over the San Diego Chargers. Watch

35. Bush breaks free

Reggie Bush helps increase the Detroit Lions lead in his Week 1 debut against the Minnesota Vikings when he takes a screen pass 77 yards to paydirt. Watch

34. Gio the dancer

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard shows off his moves when he swerves through several Buffalo Bills to score a 20-yard touchdown in Week 3.Watch

33. In De-Knile

Kansas City Chiefs returner Knile Davis weaves his way through the Denver Broncos for a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the longest play in Chiefs history. Watch

32. Flash ... ah-ha!

Electriying rookie Cordarrelle Patterson proved why he was a first-round pick by taking a kickoff 105-yards to the house in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Watch

31. Austin's hat trick

St. Louis Rams rookie wide receiver Tavon Austin burst onto the scene after a disappointing start to the season by torching the Colts for three touchdowns, highlighted by this 98-yard punt return.Watch

