Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 40-31

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
Plays No. 40 through No. 31 will be revealed from July 14 to July 25, 2014.
Stay tuned to "NFL AM" for further updates to the top 100 plays of 2013 countdown.
Caroline Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shows off his insane elusiveness by dancing out of several would-be tacklers to scamper for a 14-yard gain against the New England Patriots. Watch
Dez Bryant pulled in a remarkable toe-tapping touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys tried to rally against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Unfortunately, the Cowboys fell just short to the Packers on the day. Watch
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Hunter reels in a 54-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to score an impressive touchdown in Week 12. Watch
The Cleveland Browns pull a fast on on the Minnesota Vikings when their punter finds a wide-open Jordan Cameron on a fake field goal for the touchdown in Week 3. Watch
Brian Cushing scores on an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown during the Houston Texans' Week 1 comeback win over the San Diego Chargers. Watch
Reggie Bush helps increase the Detroit Lions lead in his Week 1 debut against the Minnesota Vikings when he takes a screen pass 77 yards to paydirt. Watch
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard shows off his moves when he swerves through several Buffalo Bills to score a 20-yard touchdown in Week 3.Watch
Kansas City Chiefs returner Knile Davis weaves his way through the Denver Broncos for a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the longest play in Chiefs history. Watch
Electriying rookie Cordarrelle Patterson proved why he was a first-round pick by taking a kickoff 105-yards to the house in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Watch
St. Louis Rams rookie wide receiver Tavon Austin burst onto the scene after a disappointing start to the season by torching the Colts for three touchdowns, highlighted by this 98-yard punt return.Watch