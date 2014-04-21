Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 30-21

Published: Apr 21, 2014 at 11:23 AM

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

Plays No. 30 through No. 21 will be revealed from July 28 to Aug. 8, 2014.

Stay tuned to "NFL AM" for further updates to the top 100 plays of 2013 countdown.

30. Go Gio, Go!

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard takes a screen pass from Andy Dalton and spins, twists and weaves his way down field for a 41-yard gain against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Watch

29. Amazing Alshon

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery made yet another spectacular play in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns when he beat two defenders near the goal line for a 45-yard touchdown. Watch

28. Crown Julian

Julian Edelman shows off his moves when he jukes two defenders to take a short Tom Brady pass to the house against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Watch

27. No (snow) problem from McCoy

LeSean McCoy proves that snow can't slow him down as he breaks free for a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions. Watch

26. Bush blows by Bears

Reggie Bush takes a handoff 37 yards to the house, jumping over and around the Chicago Bears defense in the process. Watch

25. All Day on the first play (of the season)

Adrian Peterson wasted no time picking up in 2013 where he left off after his MVP season in 2012. He takes the first Vikings offensive play 78 yards to the end zone on a spectacular run. Watch

24. VJax Magic

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes a spectacular 59-yard, one-handed touchdown catch, surprising both the fans and himself in the process. Watch

23. Jumpin' Jeffery

Chicago Bears second-year wideout Alshon Jeffery had a season to remember in 2013 chock full of remarkable plays. One of the best was this 46-yard leaping touchdown over a Vikings defender. Watch

22. Indiana block party

The Colts turned the tides of their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks when they blocked a Seattle field goal attempt and returned it 61-yards for a touchdown. The Colts won 34-28. Watch

21. Lynch to Wilson to Kearse

The Seahawks dusted off a little old-fashioned trickery against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 when they performed a perfect flea-flicker pass from Marshawn Lynch back to Russell Wilson and then deep into the arms of Jermaine Kearse.Watch

