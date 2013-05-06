Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 81-90

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson dances 13 yards into the endzone for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-0 in a Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Watch
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson airs it deep to receiver Doug Baldwin who makes a juggling catch for a 43-yard gain in the first quarter of a Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Watch
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate takes the pass from quarterback Russell Wilson and dances 11 yards then flies into the end zone for the score to put the Seahawks up 20-17 in a Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.Watch
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton busts loose on a 72-yard touchdown scamper in a Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watch
The Baltimore Ravens' Jacoby Jones returns a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown to go up 55-20 in a Week 10 game against the Oakland Raiders. Jones caps off the play in typical fashion ... with a dance. Watch
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas makes an eye-catching 38-yard grab on a pass from quarterback Peyton Manning for a crucial first down in a Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson lays out to make a great diving catch for a gain of 54 yards in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 game against the Washington Redskins. Watch
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson scoops a Legedu Naanee fumble and returns it 61 yards during a Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch
Vintage video game-like Chris Johnson -- goes right, no where to go -- cuts back left and finds the endzone for a Tennessee Titans score in a Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne makes a spectacular one-handed grab to convert a key third-down play inside the Green Bay Packers' 10-yard line in a Week 5 game. Watch