Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 81-90

Published: May 06, 2013 at 12:23 PM

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

90. Peterson cuts Cards

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson dances 13 yards into the endzone for a touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-0 in a Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Watch

89. Baldwin makes juggling catch

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson airs it deep to receiver Doug Baldwin who makes a juggling catch for a 43-yard gain in the first quarter of a Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Watch

88. Tate takes it to the house

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate takes the pass from quarterback Russell Wilson and dances 11 yards then flies into the end zone for the score to put the Seahawks up 20-17 in a Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.Watch

87. Newton sprints past Falcons

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton busts loose on a 72-yard touchdown scamper in a Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watch

86. Jones goes the distance

The Baltimore Ravens' Jacoby Jones returns a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown to go up 55-20 in a Week 10 game against the Oakland Raiders. Jones caps off the play in typical fashion ... with a dance. Watch

85. No doubting Thomas

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas makes an eye-catching 38-yard grab on a pass from quarterback Peyton Manning for a crucial first down in a Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. Watch

84. Action Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson lays out to make a great diving catch for a gain of 54 yards in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 game against the Washington Redskins. Watch

83. Peterson in right spot at right time

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson scoops a Legedu Naanee fumble and returns it 61 yards during a Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch

82. Johnson jukes for TD

Vintage video game-like Chris Johnson -- goes right, no where to go -- cuts back left and finds the endzone for a Tennessee Titans score in a Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch

81. Wayne doesn't need two hands

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne makes a spectacular one-handed grab to convert a key third-down play inside the Green Bay Packers' 10-yard line in a Week 5 game. Watch

Follow "NFL AM" on Twitter @NFL_AM.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW