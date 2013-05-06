Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 31-40

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a spectacular grab in traffic for a 20-yard touchdown reception in a Week 1 game against the Washington Redskins. Watch
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson continues his dominance with an 82-yard touchdown gallop in a Week 15 game against the St. Louis Rams. Watch
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas leaps up and makes an acrobatic one-handed catch for a touchdown, giving Denver a 28-3 lead during a Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch
Dallas Cowboys safety Danny McCray comes up with an interception off the back of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz during a Week 8 game at Cowboys Stadium. Watch
Denver Broncos return man Trindon Holliday opens the second half with a spectacular, 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch
Filling in for the injured Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Pierre Garcon and then runs in the two-point conversion in a Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate hauls in an incredible 32-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson during a Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch
Green Bay Packers punter Tim Masthay pulls a fast one on the Chicago Bears with a field-goal fake that turns into a pass to tight end Tom Crabtree for a 27-yard touchdown during a Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" event at legendary Lambeau Field. Watch
Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub finds his favorite receiver, Andre Johnson, for a 48-yard touchdown to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 43-37, in an overtime thriller in Week 11. Watch
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick floats a short pass into the end zone to Riley Cooper for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia an early lead over the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 10 game. Watch