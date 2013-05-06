 Skip to main content
Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 31-40

Published: May 06, 2013 at 12:25 PM

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

40. Golden Graham

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a spectacular grab in traffic for a 20-yard touchdown reception in a Week 1 game against the Washington Redskins. Watch

39. MVPeterson does it again

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson continues his dominance with an 82-yard touchdown gallop in a Week 15 game against the St. Louis Rams. Watch

38. No doubting Thomas

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas leaps up and makes an acrobatic one-handed catch for a touchdown, giving Denver a 28-3 lead during a Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch

37. Big bounce in Big D

Dallas Cowboys safety Danny McCray comes up with an interception off the back of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz during a Week 8 game at Cowboys Stadium. Watch

36. Holliday to the house

Denver Broncos return man Trindon Holliday opens the second half with a spectacular, 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch

35. Rousing in relief

Filling in for the injured Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Pierre Garcon and then runs in the two-point conversion in a Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch

34. Golden grab

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate hauls in an incredible 32-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson during a Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watch

33. Immaculate deception

Green Bay Packers punter Tim Masthay pulls a fast one on the Chicago Bears with a field-goal fake that turns into a pass to tight end Tom Crabtree for a 27-yard touchdown during a Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" event at legendary Lambeau Field. Watch

32. Judgment Dre

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub finds his favorite receiver, Andre Johnson, for a 48-yard touchdown to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 43-37, in an overtime thriller in Week 11. Watch

31. Hangin' with Mr. Cooper

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick floats a short pass into the end zone to Riley Cooper for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia an early lead over the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 10 game. Watch

