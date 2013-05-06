Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 11-20

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning hits Victor Cruz for a 77-yard touchdown pass to clinch a win over the Washington Redskins. Watch
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White makes a huge grab for 59 yards in the final minute with Atlanta down 28-27 to the Carolina Panthers. The play set up Matt Bryant's winning field goal in a 29-27 victory. Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams leaps and grabs the ball after it bounces off Justin Tryon's helmet for a 41-yard touchdown in a Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Watch
On a fourth-and-10 situation down 33-28 with three seconds remaining in the game, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck scrambles out of the pocket and finds wide receiver Donnie Avery, who runs it in for the game-winning 14-yard touchdown in a Week 13 contest with the Detroit Lions. Watch
In one of the most infamous plays of the 2012 season, Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate fights the Green Bay Packers' M.D. Jennings for possession of a last-second Hail Mary throw by quarterback Russell Wilson. The referees award Tate the touchdown as the Seahawks capture a stunning -- and extremely controversial -- Week 3 win on "Monday Night Football". Watch
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jason Avant makes a jaw-dropping one-handed catch on a pass from Nick Foles during a Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch
With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing 10-3 in a Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Wallace makes a stunning catch in the end zone to help his team tie up the score in a game the Steelers eventually won 16-13 in overtime. Watch
Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young is the beneficiary of a lucky bounce as Shaun Hill's Hail Mary prayer is answered, sending the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans into overtime, when the Titans eventually won, 44-41. Watch
Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson passes Jerry Rice's single-season yardage record of 1,848 on a 26-yard reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford in a Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watch
Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush relives his USC days and makes the Indianapolis Colts defense look like Fresno State on an 18-yard TD scamper in a Week 9 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Watch