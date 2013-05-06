Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 1-10

From now until Aug. 2, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2012 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finds wide receiver Sidney Rice for the winning touchdown in a Week 13 overtime win over the Chicago Bears. Watch
The Tennessee Titansfamously won a 1999 AFC Wild Card Game with a play that became known simply as the Music City Miracle. If it worked once, why not try it again? Well, it did in a Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Watch
Drew Brees hits New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson for a 40-yard touchdown to make it the quarterback's 48th consecutive game with a touchdown pass, breaking Johnny Unitas' long-standing NFL record during a Week 5 win over the San Diego Chargers. Watch
Shades of Marshawn Lynch in the 2010 NFC playoffs -- New Orleans Saints running back Chris Ivory breaks a tackle and stays in bounds, and then uses the stiff arm to get free for a career-long 56-yard touchdown during a Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Career long 56-yard TD for Ivory. Watch
Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush eludes multiple defenders en route to a 23-yard touchdown run vs. the Oakland Raiders in Week 2. Watch
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III shows his dazzling speed as he turns the corner and races up the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown in a Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. It is the second-longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback since 1970 (Kordell Stewart had an 80-yard touchdown run in 1996). Watch
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joseph Morgan takes a pass from Drew Brees, then jukes and ducks his way through three Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders for a 48-yard touchdown. Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber scoops an interception off the leg of Dexter McCluster and takes it 78 yards for a Week 6 touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch
Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice catches a short pass from Joe Flacco and dances through the San Diego Chargers' defense to convert on fourth-and-29 in a Week 12 win. Watch
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finds running back Vick Ballard, who leaps into the end zone for a TD to beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 8. Watch