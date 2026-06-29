Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-89: Panthers' Derrick Brown debuts; Rams' Kyren Williams makes third appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 17 games | 73 tackles | 5 tfl | 5 sacks | 1 FF
Brown was a man on a mission in the follow-up to his injury-shortened 2024 campaign. His five sacks marked a career high, and he frustrated quarterbacks even when he didn’t get home, tying a personal best with seven batted balls. He vacuumed up rushing attempts down the gut, too, making 32 stops to tie for second in the league among defensive tackles, per PFF. Brown’s bounce-back season was wholly deserving of his long-awaited debut on the NFL Top 100.
NFL Pro insight for Brown: Derrick Brown was fourth among defensive tackles last season with 45 tackles that resulted in a negative play for the offense.
2025 stats: 17 games | 259 att | 1,252 rush yards | 4.8 ypc | 10 rush TD | 36 rec | 281 rec yards | 3 rec TD
They don’t come more consistent than Williams. Across his three seasons as the Rams’ lead ball-carrier, he’s never finished outside 1,100-1,300 rushing yards, 13-16 total touchdowns or 32-36 receptions. Los Angeles can seemingly pencil in a certain amount of production each year from the tough-running Wiliams, whose boost in efficiency last season made up for splitting more carries with Blake Corum. He fittingly falls in the Top 100 near the same range he’s been, debuting at 78 in 2024, ending up 85th last season and now landing at 89.
NFL Pro insight for Williams: Kyren Williams rushed for 60-plus yards in 13 games in 2025 with an average of 73.6 rushing yards per game.