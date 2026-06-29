Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-89: Panthers' Derrick Brown debuts; Rams' Kyren Williams makes third appearance

2025 stats: 17 games | 73 tackles | 5 tfl | 5 sacks | 1 FF





Brown was a man on a mission in the follow-up to his injury-shortened 2024 campaign. His five sacks marked a career high, and he frustrated quarterbacks even when he didn’t get home, tying a personal best with seven batted balls. He vacuumed up rushing attempts down the gut, too, making 32 stops to tie for second in the league among defensive tackles, per PFF. Brown’s bounce-back season was wholly deserving of his long-awaited debut on the NFL Top 100.





NFL Pro insight for Brown: Derrick Brown was fourth among defensive tackles last season with 45 tackles that resulted in a negative play for the offense.