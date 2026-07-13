Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-69: Lamar Jackson slides 67 spots after two straight years at No. 2

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 16 games | 107 tackles | 1 sack | 10 PD | 2 INT | 1 FF
McKinney might not have flashed as much in 2025 as he did in his eight-interception first season with Green Bay, but he was just as vital for the Packers. His 10 passes defensed on 29 targets equated to a 34.5% ball hawk rate, a mere 2.2% off his 2024 All-Pro campaign. He also allowed a 40.0 passer rating and 2.6 yards of separation as the nearest defender, both career bests. Teams shouldn't throw his way, and if last year is any indication, they should reconsider running in his direction, too. McKinney's 82.5 PFF run defense grade from the '25 campaign marks his best so far.
NFL Pro Insight for McKinney: McKinney allowed only 0.3 yards per coverage snap in 2025, fewest among defenders with at least 300 coverage snaps. He allowed fewer than 10 yards in coverage in nine different games.
2025 stats: 13 games | 63.6 pct | 2,549 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 21 pass TD | 7 INT | 349 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles
It was a trying season for the two-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player. He missed three games early due to a hamstring injury and another contest late with a back contusion, and in between didn’t move much like himself. Jackson nonetheless finished the year fourth in passer rating (103.8), higher than seven Pro Bowl or Pro Bowl alternate quarterbacks. Now he hits the reset button under new head coach Jesse Minter with bouncing back in mind. The last time he fell this low in the Top 100 -- No. 72 on the 2023 list -- Jackson went on to earn two straight No. 2 spots.
NFL Pro Insight for Jackson: Jackson had the highest passer rating (147.6), yards per attempt (13.2) and completion percentage over expected (+11.9%) on play-action passes among qualified quarterbacks last season.