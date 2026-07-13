Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-69: Lamar Jackson slides 67 spots after two straight years at No. 2

2025 stats: 16 games | 107 tackles | 1 sack | 10 PD | 2 INT | 1 FF





McKinney might not have flashed as much in 2025 as he did in his eight-interception first season with Green Bay, but he was just as vital for the Packers. His 10 passes defensed on 29 targets equated to a 34.5% ball hawk rate, a mere 2.2% off his 2024 All-Pro campaign. He also allowed a 40.0 passer rating and 2.6 yards of separation as the nearest defender, both career bests. Teams shouldn't throw his way, and if last year is any indication, they should reconsider running in his direction, too. McKinney's 82.5 PFF run defense grade from the '25 campaign marks his best so far.





NFL Pro Insight for McKinney: McKinney allowed only 0.3 yards per coverage snap in 2025, fewest among defenders with at least 300 coverage snaps. He allowed fewer than 10 yards in coverage in nine different games.