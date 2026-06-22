Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-99: Cam Jordan, Quenton Nelson return after multiyear absences

2025 stats: 17 games | 47 tackles | 15 tfl | 10.5 sacks | 15 QB hits | 2 FF





An eight-time Pro Bowler and member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team, Jordan is making his ninth appearance on the Top 100 after his 15th NFL season. Will this be his last? Jordan, who turns 37 on July 10, re-signed with the Saints on June 16 for what he called "one final season." Ranked 50th in 2023 when he last appeared, Jordan’s 10.5 sacks in 2025 were his most in a campaign since 2021. Translation: Jordan’s still got it.





NFL Pro Insight for Jordan: Jordan’s 30 QB pressures were his most in a season since 2023 and his 9.4 pressure rate was his highest since 2020.