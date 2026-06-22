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Top 100 Players

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-99: Cam Jordan, Quenton Nelson return after multiyear absences

Published: Jun 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM Updated: Jun 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.

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100
Cameron Jordan
Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints · DE

2025 stats: 17 games | 47 tackles | 15 tfl | 10.5 sacks | 15 QB hits | 2 FF


An eight-time Pro Bowler and member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team, Jordan is making his ninth appearance on the Top 100 after his 15th NFL season. Will this be his last? Jordan, who turns 37 on July 10, re-signed with the Saints on June 16 for what he called "one final season." Ranked 50th in 2023 when he last appeared, Jordan’s 10.5 sacks in 2025 were his most in a campaign since 2021. Translation: Jordan’s still got it.


NFL Pro Insight for Jordan: Jordan’s 30 QB pressures were his most in a season since 2023 and his 9.4 pressure rate was his highest since 2020. 

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99
Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts · G

2025 stats: 17 games | 1,039 snaps | 15 QBP allowed | 1 sack allowed (per Pro Football Focus)


The No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has been a Pro Bowler in each of his eight NFL seasons. However, this marks just his fourth selection to the NFL Top 100 squad and his first since 2022, when he cracked the top 30 at No. 28 -- his highest career selection. Nelson garnered an 84.7 overall grade from PFF in 2025, which was fourth among 81 qualified guards. An exceptional run blocker, the three-time All-Pro helped pave the way for a Colts offense that finished in the top 10 in points and yards. 


NFL Pro Insight for Nelson: Nelson had a 96.7 playtime percentage, highest on the Colts offense. 

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