Top 100 Players, Nos. 11-20: Derek Carr's meteoric rise

We gave you the numbers already. It's time to wax poetic about Carr, who along with Khalil Mack is the driving force behind the Raiders' renaissance. Head coach Jack Del Rio showed plenty of trust in Carr right off the bat in 2016, entrusting the quarterback to throw for the 2-point conversion that ultimately lifted Oakland to an opening-weekend road win over New Orleans. It grew from there, and the Raiders' offense excelled as a result. Carr developed a connection with Amari Cooper early, with the two teaming up to post four 125-plus-yard games in the first eight weeks. The quarterback also established a rapport with Michael Crabtree, as the offense succeeded in both the air and on the ground. Oakland finished sixth in the league in total yards and seventh in total points scored. Without Carr, none of that happens. The future is bright in the Bay Area (and Las Vegas).