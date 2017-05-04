Top 100 fantasy players of 2017: Alex Gelhar's list

I've grown more comfortable with the prospects of a few running backs in this group. I feel some analysts and fans are vastly overplaying the Jamaal Williams factor in Green Bay, and Ty Montgomery is set up for a fantastic season. He's stronger, faster, more agile, and more experienced than Williams, not to mention the fact that he's spent multiple years in Mike McCarthy's complex offense. Why should we assume a fourth-round rookie is going to come in and steal his job? C.J. Anderson was another riser for me, climbing roughly 14 spots among backs. Jamaal Charles is a threat, but Anderson played well before suffering injuries last year and is the favorite to lead this backfield in touches. Though to be honest, not much separates Anderson from the next handful of backs in this group, as all could find themselves as the lead back in some sort of committee situation. While we're talking about Denver, don't overlook Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. In a subpar situation last year they still finished as the WR19 and WR21 in standard scoring, respectively. Trevor Siemian could improve, the offensive line should be better, and Mike McCoy is returning as coordinator. Those are a lot of positive factors that could push them both higher into the WR2 tier.