'Top 100' fallout; Rookie Symposium; Friday's NFL news

Most experts seemed to agree with the players' choice of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson as No. 1 on "The Top 100 Players of 2013", but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty to argue about (Aaron Rodgers at No. 6?) If you missed Thursday night's big reveal, catch an encore presentation of the two-hour special announcing players tonight at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Take in the full list here. Finally, see how A.P. stacks up against some of his predecessors when NFL Network airs "Top 10 Running Backs of the '80s" at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network, as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark joins us in studio. Plus, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Breeds, and the latest on the Aaron Hernandez murder case.
» Jeff Darlington writes that despite the relative anonymity of this year's rookie class, there's likely at least one Hall of Famer among them. And don't miss Jeff's interview with San Francisco 49ers running back Marcus Lattimore from the NFL Rookie Symposium in Aurora, Ohio, on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.
» Bucky Brooks continues a series that examines leading candidates for Most Improved Player of 2013 with a look at Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd.
» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens.
» Around The Leaguekicks off its "Top 40 Players Making a Leap in 2013" with a look at St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead and Tennessee Titanslinebacker Zach Brown.
» Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles stops by to discuss the "Top 100 Players" finale, head coach Andy Reid and the comeback chances of former college teammate Vince Young. Plus an all-new ATL Debate Club on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.
» NFL Evolution reports on how Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III stole the show at the National Athletic Trainers Association convention in Las Vegas, where RGIII was endorsing an underwater treadmill.
» Happy birthday to Denver Broncos vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway, who turns 53 on Friday.